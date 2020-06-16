Watertown council tackles courtroom, open container & amphitheater

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown City Council is formally asking state lawmakers to reduce the number of required city court judges.
Council members voted unanimously to ask both houses of New York's Legislature to adopt the "home rule" law. It was introduced by Assemblyman Mark Walczyk and Sen. Patty Ritchie.
The bill would allow the city to avoid building a second city courtroom and could save the city $3 million.
Watertown has to have two full-time justices. The "home rule" law would allow it to go back to one full-time judge and one part-time judge.
Public Square open container
Council members are also asking the Watertown Police Department to approve a permit loosening the open container law downtown. It's an effort to encourage people to eat at the restaurants near Public Square.
Picnic tables have been set up to allow more people to eat outside on the square, but city police must approve the permit before anyone can drink alcohol there.
The expanded open container rules would let people drink outside at designated seating areas as long as the state is allowing restaurants to sell alcohol to-go.
Thompson Park amphitheater
Council members also discussed funding for an amphitheater in Thompson Park.
It's been floated as a permanent option for the city's 4th of July concert in the park and something local theater productions or other groups could use.
Council members voted to apply for a Department of Defense grant that could help fund the project. The grant is the same one applied for by the Watertown YMCA to help fund its new aquatics and community center.
Mayor Jeff Smith says they believe both projects could be awarded the money they're seeking.
"There isn’t anything in here that we can find that doesn’t say the base commander can’t support two applications,” Smith said.
“It’s definitely something that our military and civilian communities will both be able to enjoy if we’re successful in getting the grant,” council member Sarah Compo said. “One thing that I know Fort Drum hosts on an annual basis is Mountain Fest so maybe this would be a venue where they could host that, so I’m really excited about the possibility of this.”
Smith said the grant application will be drawn up Tuesday.
