Cuts are coming to Massena Public Library after vote

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena’s move to expand library support was shot down by voters. Turnout was heavy - 5 times the usual number of voters cast ballots.
Cuts are coming to the Massena Public Library. Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a ballot proposition that could have staved off those cuts.
“Moving forward, especially post-pandemic, it will mean reduced services, reduced hours, reduced staff, and reduced collections,” said Elaine Dunne, Massena Public Library director.
The library receives its main funding from the town of Massena. It wanted to broaden that support to the entire Massena Central School District. Many voters in Louisville, Norfolk and Brasher resisted that move.
“I think we’re all for the library. But to have another tax levied upon us -- and we were forced into this position to make this decision,” said Charles McGrath, Louisville resident.
Not all voters in Louisville agreed with McGrath. Louisville resident Marie Kirwan was disheartened by the vote.
“I can’t believe what a negative campaign it was … It’s a matter of equalizing. They have not paid their fair share in the past,” she said.
It was almost a 2-1 vote against the proposition. And turnout was about 5 times the usual for a school district election.
Massena Town Supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy said his town’s support will continue.
“I would support keeping the library funded at the rate that we have it now,” he said.
Cuts to come once the library reopens include hours, staff, and purchase of books and other materials.
Library propositions fared better in other parts of the county than they did in Massena.
In the Hammond and Morristown school districts, voters approved increased funding for their libraries.
Hammond voters will kick in $2,000 more to support their library. In Morristown they will contribute $16,000 more.
