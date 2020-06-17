Food distribution at JCC later this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College and the Food Bank of Central New York are teaming up for a drive-through food distribution event on Friday.
JCC Human Services instructor Mallory Jackson and Food Bank chief development officer Lynn Hy talked about it on 7 News This Morning.
You can watch their teleconferenced interview in the video above.
The food distribution is part of the state’s Nourish New York program that gives food banks money to buy produce and dairy products from upstate farmers and give it to people who need them.
The distribution will be on the JCC campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 19.
You have to preregister at sunyjefferson.edu or foodbankcny.org.
