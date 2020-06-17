Hit and run crash leads to 3 meth lab arrests

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - It started out with a vehicle hitting a bicyclist and ended with the arrest of 3 people on meth making charges.
Ogdensburg police were called to the intersection of Knox and Park streets at 3:45 a.m. last Friday for a hit and run crash.
A witness reported a male had been riding a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle, which left the scene, dragging the bike with it.
Police said the bicyclist was flown to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with a life threatening injury.
The investigation into the crash led to detectives to a home at 803 Jefferson Avenue, where they not only found the vehicle and the bike, but also crystal meth and an active one-pot meth lab.
The 3 people living in the home were charged:
- Craig Whitman, age 42, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine
- Morgan Larose, age 31, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine
- Gary Chambers, age 66, was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine
Following their arraignment, Larose and Chambers were released.
Whitman was ordered held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.
The injured bicyclist has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, police said.
The crash remains under investigation and charges related to it are expected in the near future.
