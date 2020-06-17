Joan Theresa (Dumas) Barney, 85, formerly of North Bangor

Joan worked along with her husband with their business, A&A Electric, Inc in North Bangor for many years. She was a devout Catholic regularly attended Mass at St. John Bosco Church where she was a communicant and secretary of their Altar and Rosary for many years. Joan strongly supported Boys Town, USA throughout her life and strongly believed in daily prayer. She could often be found enjoying crossword puzzles, reading a good book, crocheting, or being in the kitchen perfecting her peanut butter fudge or potato salad – which she will fondly remembered for. Above all, Joan had a deep devotion and love for the care of her husband and children.