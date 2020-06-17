Joan Theresa (Dumas) Barney, 85, formerly of North Bangor

NORTH BANGOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joan Theresa (Dumas) Barney, 85, currently a resident of LBSH in Brasher and formerly of North Bangor peacefully passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 16, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Joan was born at home in North Bangor on September 6, 1934, the youngest child of the late Alton Joseph and Florence Mae (Lawrence) Dumas. She attended Catholic schools and graduated from St. Joseph’s Ursuline Academy in Malone. On September 8, 1956, she married Andrew Jackson Barney at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Malone with Rev. Edward Rivette, celebration. Andrew predeceased her on November 26, 2013.
Joan worked along with her husband with their business, A&A Electric, Inc in North Bangor for many years. She was a devout Catholic regularly attended Mass at St. John Bosco Church where she was a communicant and secretary of their Altar and Rosary for many years. Joan strongly supported Boys Town, USA throughout her life and strongly believed in daily prayer. She could often be found enjoying crossword puzzles, reading a good book, crocheting, or being in the kitchen perfecting her peanut butter fudge or potato salad – which she will fondly remembered for. Above all, Joan had a deep devotion and love for the care of her husband and children.
Joan is survived by her children, Geralyn A. Barney of Potsdam; Maureen J. Moll (Gerald) of North Bangor; Andrea M. Harrigan (Brian) of Winthrop; Sharon Deuyour (Bill) of St. George, Vermont; and Alan A. Barney of Massena; her grandchildren, Katie, Jason, Jeffery, Matthew, Ryan, Jolene, Emily, Codi, and Briana; her great grandchildren, Parker, Sarah, Leah, Cassidy, Claire, Natalie, Simon, and Jude; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Joan was predeceased by her siblings, Blanche Savage; George, Lawrence, and Victor Dumas.
There will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, 1:00 PM at St. John Bosco Cemetery, Malone with Rev. Raymond Moreau, celebrating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to St. Patrick’s Church, Brasher or a local food pantry of your choice.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
