Keeping the pomp, despite the circumstance

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wednesday is graduation night for the seniors at Alexandria Central School.
The 38 seniors have already missed out on plenty of traditions, but staff members are making sure they won't miss out on graduation.
"It's been a long road for this group of students. They really had a hard end to the school year, so we wanted to do anything we could to make it special for them," said Kylie Morgia, Alexandria Central School principal.
The class will graduate in style, starting with a car parade led by a school bus decorated by staff.
The bus will take the graduates through the village of Alexandria Bay, where local businesses have signs and banners congratulating them.
"Well we are a small community so we like to show support in any way we can and by doing the parade, I think it makes them feel appreciated," said Beth Weldon, Bayhouse Artisan saleswoman.
And once the seniors have paraded through downtown, they'll come to the Bay Drive-In, where their virtual commencement will be on the big screen.
"We couldn't do this without our community. It's one of the benefits of being from a small community and having our school here," said Morgia.
The students say it is a little weird not having a typical graduation, but...
"I like the fact that it's different and not everyone is doing it and it's not like other classes; it's something to remember. Everyone will remember the Class of 2020 because it is so diffferent," said
Rylie Willix and Taydan Jeffers, class officers.
The seniors parade through the village Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.