Man allegedly uses baseball bat in domestic incident

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man is accused of using a baseball bat to strike a vehicle that contained family members.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 41 year old Brian Simmons allegedly hit the vehicle several times with a metal baseball bat.
He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment.
Simmons was arraigned and released under probation supervision.
A no-harass order of protection was issued for the victims.
