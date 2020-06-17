1 new case of COVID-19 reported in tri-county region Wednesday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County reported 1 new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 28.
According to public health officials, the latest person to test positive for the coronavirus is currently hospitalized and in isolation in an acute care facility outside of Lewis County.
Overall, 2 people are in isolation, 51 are under quarantine and 26 have recovered.
To date, 3,320 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Lewis County.
In St. Lawrence County, no new cases were reported Wednesday, meaning the total remains at 214.
No one is hospitalized and 206 people have been released from isolation.
To date, 14,663 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
Jefferson County reported no new cases of the coronavirus. The total number of people who've tested positive for it remains at 82.
Officials said no one is hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 74 have recovered from the virus.
There are 92 people in precautionary quarantine, 47 in mandatory quarantine and 8 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 6,619 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
