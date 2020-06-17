Ogdensburg man faces meth and weapon possession charges

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 44 year old Ogdensburg man is accused of possessing crystal meth and an illegal weapon.
City police arrested James Yerdon of 936 Lafayette Street after New York State Parole visited his home last week.
Police said they found methamphetamine that was packaged for sale as well as a cane sword.
Yerdon was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Yerdon was arraigned and held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.
