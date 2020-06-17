Ogdensburg police arrest 2 on meth making and other charges

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two Rensselaer Falls residents are accused of making methamphetamine following an investigation by the Ogdensburg Police Department.
Police arrested 31 year old Jerome Dobbs and 28 year old Kaitlyn Robinson.
The arrests stem from a March 19 shoplifting complaint at the Ogdensburg Walmart, where lye and drain opener had been stolen.
Police stopped the suspects' vehicle in the Seaway Plaza parking lot and later discovered multiple components used in the manufacturing of meth.
Officers also found an illegal weapon and other illegal substances, including crystal meth that was packaged for sale.
Dobbs was charged with felony counts of second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly possessing a cane sword.
Robinson was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, fifth-degree and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Both were arraigned and released under the supervision of the probation department.
