Revolution to hit the gridiron without soldiers

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Semipro football team Carthage Revolution is scheduled to open up its season on July 11, but the team will have to do so without the help of Fort Drum.
The acting commander at Fort Drum informed the Revolution that the use of Fort Drum soldiers has been put on hold for now.
That decision is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Revolution is hoping to make up those numbers by recruiting more civilian players.
The team is optimistic of having soldiers available later in the season.
