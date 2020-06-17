Ricky M. Murray, 70, of Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ricky M. Murray, age 70, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Hospice. Arrangements are entrusted with the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. There will be no public calling hours.
Ricky was born on April 15, 1950 in Waddington, NY, and was a son of the late Robert “RJ” and Mary (Boileau) Murray. He graduated from Madrid-Waddington School in 1968. When he was younger, Ricky worked at the Potsdam Paper Mill and Kelly Tire Sales in Madrid. He also worked for T.J. Moore doing construction. The business was later sold to Northland Associates Inc. where he worked for over 25 years with concrete forms and foundations, often traveling out of town.
In his retirement you could find Ricky working in his garage or lending a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed building things for his family and friends,often of his own design. Ricky was a collector of many things but was always willing to part with an item if someone else could use it. Also, he could regularly be found at the diner in Madrid enjoying a well deservedn break for a cup of coffee. Above all, Ricky cherished time spent with his family.
Ricky is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (William) Wright of Waddington; and his son, Michael Farnsworth with girlfriend Courtney Travis of Madrid; three grandchildren, Brandon Wright, Ashleigh Wright, and Hayden Farnsworth; and his soulmate and best friend of 23 years, Linda Endreson of Canton; he is also survived by a sister, Shirley Perkins of Colton; a brother, Lynn Murray of Madrid; two sister in-law’s, Celia Murray of Madrid and Joan Murray of Parishville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers; Robert, Ronald, Jay and Marshall Murray; a nephew, Andrew Murray; and a brother in-law, Kenneth Perkins.
Ricky's family would like to especially thank Dr. Alka Srivistava, Dr. Michael Oakley, and Dr. Manasvi Jaitly, along with Jessica Morley, Melody Rishe, Nancy Fletcher, RN and the many, many other nursing and care staff he was able to get to know during this past year.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ricky’s name to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center in Ogdensburg or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at PhillipsMemorial.com
