Ricky M. Murray, 70, of Madrid

In his retirement you could find Ricky working in his garage or lending a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed building things for his family and friends,often of his own design. Ricky was a collector of many things but was always willing to part with an item if someone else could use it. Also, he could regularly be found at the diner in Madrid enjoying a well deservedn break for a cup of coffee. Above all, Ricky cherished time spent with his family.