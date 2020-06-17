Russell man charged with assault after allegedly knocking out tooth

June 17, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 10:04 AM

RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Russell man is accused of knocking out someone’s tooth during a domestic incident.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 37 year old Justyn Fountain allegedly hit the victim in the face with his elbow, which knocked out a front tooth and caused swelling and bruising to her eye.

He was charged with third-degree assault and arraigned electronically in Waddington town court.

Fountain was released on his own recognizance to appear in Madrid town court at a later date.

A no-harass order of protection was issued for the victim.

