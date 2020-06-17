80s and sunshine for several days

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The last days of spring will feel like summer.
Warm temperatures and sunshine will be with us into next week – and it becomes more humid as we go.
Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s.
It will be in the low 80s and mostly sunny on Friday.
Summer starts Saturday and Sunday is Fathers’ Day. Both days will be mostly sunny and in the mid-80s. There’s a small chance of showers Sunday afternoon.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s both days.
