State police must now wear body cameras

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York State Police will now be required to wear body cameras while on patrol.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation Tuesday.
It comes after state lawmakers pushed through a series of police reform laws over the last week.
The new law says state troopers must wear body cameras and turn them on during any interaction with the public or when responding to a call.
Cuomo says it’s one step toward establishing trust between police and the communities they serve.
