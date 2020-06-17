Town hall meeting to address Army’s stop-movement policy

"What we hope to achieve from this town hall is that soldiers that are currently in the process of PCSing, meaning they're going to conduct a permanent change of station move from Fort Drum to another military installation, would know what processes they need to take in order to execute that move or how long they may be stop-moved and have to prolong here at Fort Drum as we await the guidance for when they can continue on," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sheree Johnson, Division 1 Human Resources Technician.