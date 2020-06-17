Town hall meeting to address Army’s stop-movement policy

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum soldiers and their families will learn more about the Army’s stop-movement policy at a town hall event scheduled for Thursday.
Typically, the summer is a busy time for soldiers to be moving to a new installation.
However, since the pandemic hit, most soldiers have been halted in their tracks.
"What we hope to achieve from this town hall is that soldiers that are currently in the process of PCSing, meaning they're going to conduct a permanent change of station move from Fort Drum to another military installation, would know what processes they need to take in order to execute that move or how long they may be stop-moved and have to prolong here at Fort Drum as we await the guidance for when they can continue on," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sheree Johnson, Division 1 Human Resources Technician.
The town hall will be streamed live on the 10th Mountain Division’s Facebook page Thursday at noon.
