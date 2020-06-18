Alexandria Central grads get memorable sendoff

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alexandria Bay lit up Wednesday night to celebrate the community’s graduating high school seniors.
Horns blared as a parade of cars drove through the streets of the village carrying dancing 2020 grads with wide smiles on their faces.
Candles, signs, and other decorations lined the way as community members congratulated the 38 grads on their successes amid a unique end to their high school careers.
For faculty, it was a chance to give them the sendoff they deserve.
“They didn’t get all those things,” class advisor Teri Lowe said. “They didn’t get prom, they didn’t get their senior trip, they didn’t get senior skip day -- this is an opportunity to say to them, ‘you’ve done it, we’re celebrating it, we’re going to miss you.’” Family and friends finished the night with a virtual ceremony at the Bay Drive-In theatre.
