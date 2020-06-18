Another sunny, hot & humid day

Thursday AM Weather
June 18, 2020 at 6:21 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 6:21 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s been getting a bit warmer and a little more humid each day.

Thursday will be sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It stays muggy overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Summer starts Saturday and it will be a repeat of Friday: mostly sunny, hot, and humid with a small chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday, Father’s Day, will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s both days.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.