Another sunny, hot & humid day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s been getting a bit warmer and a little more humid each day.
Thursday will be sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
It stays muggy overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
Summer starts Saturday and it will be a repeat of Friday: mostly sunny, hot, and humid with a small chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
Sunday, Father’s Day, will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s both days.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.