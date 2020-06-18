Canceled this year, plans underway for next year’s Caprara tournament

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wednesday would have been the fifth annual Frank Caprara Memorial Golf Tournament.
Unfortunately, it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event has a long history but was renamed after Caprara passed away in 2014.
In an interview back in 2000, Caprara talked about the mission of the golf tournament and the Sacred Heart Foundation.
You can hear a portion of that interview in the video.
Also in the video are comments from his wife, Helen, and sons Charlie and Billy.
A drawing was held Wednesday at Sacred Heart School for the grand prize of a Honda golf cart.
Next year’s date is already set for the tournament. Tom Bruno from the Sacred Heart Foundation tells us more in the video.
With the tournament of golfers that were expected for this year and the number that will only grow next year, Frank Caprara would be proud to have his name continue to be associated with the Sacred Heart Foundation.
