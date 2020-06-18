Earl W. Cook, 73, of Norwood

Born in Canton on June 16, 1946 to the late Earl E. and Kathryn Alexander, Earl graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central in 1964. He served during Vietnam in the U.S. Navy 1964-68 as EM2 USN-R Minesweeping Electrician’s Mate and Firefighting aboard several Naval ships; USS Robert A. Owens, USS Notable, USS Bluebird, and USS Ability. Earl Married Laura M. Revier on June 28 1969 at the Norwood United Methodist Church. He worked as a clerk for the FBI in DC for a short time before returning to live in Norwood. He worked for ALCOA in Massena for over 30 years, working as a laborer, a crane operator and in the smelters, retiring in 2002. Upon his retirement, Earl was always active working on projects. He was always helping family and neighbors, even mowing lawns and plowing snow. He was quite the handyman as he enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, gardening, BBQ’s, working on small engines and even was a locksmith. Earl was just as active with the Norwood Volunteer Fire Department where he was an honorary member and he was a member of the Norwood Lake Association and the Waddington American Legion. Memorial donations in Earls memory can be made to the Veterans Museum in Washington D.C. or to any local veterans organization and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .