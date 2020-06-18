Farmers feed those in need during drive-thru giveaway

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A line of cars in the town of Watertown stretched for two miles Thursday - all to get some of life’s basics.
An otherwise empty parking lot at the Salmon Run Mall turned into a sea of cars Thursday afternoon for a drive-thru food and milk distribution to help the community in a time of need.
"I think it's fantastic," said Charles Hosmer of Watertown.
The event, held by the American Dairy Association North East, is a way to feed communities while supporting local farmers.
"They are working so hard every single day to try to get this milk out and to get everybody what's in need," said Cathy Hoss, director of retail, American Dairy Association.
Lisa Porter is a dairy farmer at Porterdale Farms in Adams Center and says it has been hard since the pandemic hit, but this hard time has given her more motivation to do what she loves.
"We're trying to feed America the best that we can and take care of our families and other local families," she said.
Local families waited hours in their cars to receive not only milk, but meat, produce and toilet paper.
"I've got custody of three grandkids and it's been rough through this COVID-19. We're very thankful that they're doing a great job to keep us going," said Christine Crandall of Felts Mills.
In total, they plan on distributing 22,000 pounds of food, over 4,000 gallons of milk, and 10,000 rolls of toilet paper.
“We are getting a ton of food out to local families who need it in such a quick fashion. I’m very proud of this event,” said Porter.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.