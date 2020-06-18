Labor Day parade canceled in Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - This year’s Solidarity Parade and Field Day that would have taken place on Labor Day in Massena has been canceled due to COVOD-19 concerns.
Ron McDougall and Randy Woodside, co-chairs of the Massena Solidarity Day Committee, informed delegates of the Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties Central Trades and Labor Council about the cancellation in the following statement:
“Good afternoon, Brothers and Sisters. As you are all aware, COVID-19 has taken a toll on the North Country. We are fortunate for our progress as we continue to reopen our region. The COVID-19 threat is still very real, and, despite that progress, we remain cognizant of the need to continue social distancing as a means of keeping our families, our members and our neighbors safe in the months ahead.
“It is with that understanding that we have made the laborious decision to cancel this year’s Solidarity Parade and Field Day that would have taken place on Labor Day in Massena. This was not a decision that was made lightly. The Solidarity Parade and Field Day has been held every year since 1981. In 40 years, this is the first time that our tribute to our local union labor force has been cancelled. Worker safety is one of the hallmarks of the labor movement and we believe that our decision will help achieve that goal.
“By complying with the spirit of the CDC and NYSDOH guidelines, we hope that the COVID-19 threat will be tamed over the next several months so that we are able to return to the streets in 2021. May God bless each of you and your family members and please stay safe.”
