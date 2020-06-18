Lockdown weary people enjoy getting outside despite the heat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a breakout week for the north country. Sure it’s hot, but most feel it’s time to get out.
“It’s wicked hot out...and people seem to really like it,” said London Davock, lemonade stand co-owner.
That’s good if you’re running a lemonade stand. London and his sister, Milan, have had it with lockdowns. Mom too.
“It’s not that fun … and my mom over there has been telling me to find something to do and get outside,” said London.
There are even things that can make you forget it’s approaching 90 degrees.
“If I’m having fun with it then I guess it doesn’t matter. If I’m landing new stuff, then I’ll stay out here and try to land whatever I can land,” said Thomas Lopinto, Ogdensburg skateboarder.
“I plan on swimming after this. Cool off after skating for a couple hours, getting hot and sweaty,” said Andrew Lowes, Ogdensburg skateboarder.
Some would prefer to avoid the sweaty part. That was Margaret Sweeney’s strategy at 7 in the morning.
“Beat the heat and the traffic basically. I missed on the traffic, but I think I got the heat beat,” she said.
Some stuff is still closed. They’re working on Ogdensburg’s pool. Potsdam’s Sandstoner Park beach remains closed. But it’s hard to resist getting your feet wet.
“We need it. We don’t get much of a summer up here to begin with,” said Michael Corbett.
He and grandson each have their own ways to stay cool.
“Drink beer,” said Michael. “He likes to make snowcones.”
Boat launches are as full as ever. Maybe more so. Marinas and the river as well.
With forecasts saying this weather will continue, it figures to be a very busy weekend in the great outdoors.
The National Weather Service says expect highs between 85 and 90 through the weekend.
