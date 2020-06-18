2 new cases of COVID-19 reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County reported 1 new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 215.
No one is hospitalized and 207 people have been released from isolation.
To date, 14,663 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
Jefferson County also reported 1 new case of the coronavirus Thursday. The total number of people who’ve tested positive for it now stands at 83.
Officials said 1 person is hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 75 have recovered from the virus.
There are 20 people in precautionary quarantine, 44 in mandatory quarantine and 7 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 6,721 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
