No change in Lewis County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - When Lewis County announced its 28th confirmed COVID-19 case on Wednesday, that meant two people would be in isolation.
The 26 others who tested positive have recovered. No new cases were announced Thursday.
The latest case is hospitalized in an acute care facility outside Lewis County. The 27th case was initially in isolation at home.
Forty-seven people are under quarantine.
Of the 3,370 people who have been tested, 3,338 had negative results. Results from four tests are pending.
