Non-compliant bars & restaurants could lose liquor licenses immediately, Cuomo says

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Businesses that aren’t conforming to guidelines for the state’s phased reopening could face immediate shutdown.
At his coronavirus briefing in New York City Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is authorizing the state Liquor Authority to immediately suspend alcohol licenses of bars and restaurants that don’t follow the rules.
The governor said an executive order he’s signing Thursday will also give bars responsibility for the areas immediately outside their premises.
“Violations of the rules and regulations could allow the state Liquor Authority to do an immediate suspension of an alcohol license,” he said.
The governor said that local governments have to also do their part and take responsibility for enforcing the rules
“As we go through the phases, the responsibility of local governments increases,” he said. “The state cannot do enforcement on these local issues all across the state.”
The governor also said the state is issuing guidance for college and universities planning to reopen in the fall.
“We are asking them to develop plans – we still need more data between now and September to make a definitive determination, but we want to make sure we’re starting to prepare.”
Cuomo said colleges will have to submit plans for reopening, monitoring, containment, and shutdown.
Hospitalizations remain low, the governor said. The number of daily deaths ticked up slightly, “but the overall curve is the lowest we have seen.”
