Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind

That can “prevent countries from scrambling to try to invest,” said Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI, which used the approach to secure Ebola and pneumonia vaccines for a global market. “Because if you’re investing in one or two vaccines, of course the ... probability of those vaccines working is quite low. And so yes, you may hit the jackpot and have a vaccine that works. But you also may end up with no vaccine and be left behind.”