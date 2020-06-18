Small Island Streaming Live on National Theatre at Home

Starting June 19 at 2 pm EST

By Craig Thornton | June 18, 2020 at 1:15 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 1:15 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

★★★★★ ‘Powerful. It speaks to all of us, today.’ Metro

Filmed live during its sold-out run in 2019, our epic production of Andrea Levy’s prize-winning novel Small Island is streaming this week to mark Windrush Day 2020. Trace the tangled history between Jamaica and the UK, as we follow three intricately connected stories on a journey through the Second World War to 1948 – the year the HMT Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury. Audiences who are d/Deaf or hearing impaired can watch with captions, and audiences who are blind or visually impaired can watch separate audio described stream.

National Theatre Live Website

Watch it here on their You Tube Channel

