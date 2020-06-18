Small Island Streaming Live on National Theatre at Home

Filmed live during its sold-out run in 2019, our epic production of Andrea Levy’s prize-winning novel Small Island is streaming this week to mark Windrush Day 2020. Trace the tangled history between Jamaica and the UK, as we follow three intricately connected stories on a journey through the Second World War to 1948 – the year the HMT Empire Windrush docked at Tilbury. Audiences who are d/Deaf or hearing impaired can watch with captions, and audiences who are blind or visually impaired can watch separate audio described stream.