Where you vote could be changing for Primary Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Next Tuesday is primary day in New York state. Where you vote could be changing.
In the tri-county region, polling places have been consolidated to make fewer locations.
"One of the things that really drove the consolidation of poll sites was the feedback we got from inspectors who were not willing to work in the midst of a pandemic and frankly we don't blame them," said Jude Seymour, Jefferson County Republican elections commissioner.
Seymour says the county hired nearly 130 inspectors during the 2016 primary. This year, there are 100 and that means fewer people to work the polls.
"We could not adequately staff all of the poll sites that we had with the inspectors who were willing to work," he said.
So Jefferson County will have 14 fewer polling places. Lewis County will have two fewer from the towns of Lyden and West Turin.
"We felt that to protect the safety of our inspectors and the public voting that we would consolidate so theirs one poll site that will be open in every town," said Lindsay Burriss, Lewis County Democratic elections commissioner.
And in St. Lawrence County where they are consolidating to properly social distance voters, they've also found another problem - some of their polling sites were nursing homes, which people still can't visit.
"We consolidated in Massena, Ogdensburg and Huevelton in order to leave senior housing," said Jennie Bacon, St. Lawrence County Democratic elections commissioner.
"We care very deeply about our senior citizens and we want to make sure they are safe. So for those senior citizens, we said we are going to move people elsewhere. Our voters will be very happy to do that to protect our senior citizens," said Tom Nichols, St. Lawrence County Republican elections commissioner.
Ten fewer polling places will be operating in St. Lawrence County.
So stay home and vote absentee, vote early, or vote in person on Tuesday. But, if you go to a polling place, bring your mask to to cast your ballot.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.