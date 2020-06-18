World War II flag restored and hanging at Fort Drum

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A restored Flag from World War II is now back hanging in Fort Drum's Division Artillery Headquarters.
The colors belonged to Major General David Ruffner, who Ruffner Hall is named for.
Ruffner served as the commander of the 10th Mountain Division's Artillery and received honors including the Distinguished Service Medal and a Purple Heart.
The flag had been donated years ago by Ruffner's family, but when the unit was deactivated in 2004, it was hard to find a home for it until the unit was reactivated in 2015.
"Over the course of 18 months we went though all of the Army bureaucratic process to achieve funding and to get legal reviews so we could actually have the colors and have the colors cleaned and restored," said Col. Jason Williams, DIVARTY commander.
Ruffner Hall was also rededicated and a new new plaque was unveiled.
