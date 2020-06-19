Antique Boat Museum reimagines its annual boat show & auction

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Antique Boat Museum in Clayton went back to the roots of its annual boat show for inspiration on how to safely run this year’s event during a pandemic.
The museum’s 56th annual Antique Boat Show and Auction will be a parade around the Thousand Islands.
Parades will be at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 1.
The show will be limited to U.S. boaters and waters unless the Canadian border is open by then. At this point, it’s scheduled to be closed until July 21.
There will be a virtual boat show for boat and engine owners who can’t make it. There will also be a virtual vendor marketplace and a virtual auction.
Find out more at abm.org.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.