Dwayne “Bud” J. Stewart, 82, of Massena

Bud was born on September 14, 1937 in Winchester, Ontario, Canada the son of Johnson and Mabel (Fanny) Stewart. At the age of 6 months his family moved to Massena. He graduated from Massena High School in 1955 and then continued his education at the CCBI Business School in Syracuse, NY. Bud enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and was stationed in France and Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1958. Upon returning he met the love of his life and married Kay Lucille Quinell on October 24, 1959 at St. Patrick’s Church in Hogansburg, NY and soon after they joined his father’s business at Massena Lincoln Mercury Motors, Inc. They continued the business for 54 years. Bud and Kay enjoyed several years at their home in Manzanillo, Mexico as well traveling to Europe, St. Croix, Florida with friends and family. Kay Stewart passed on October 17, 2011 after 52 years of wonderful marriage. She was his soul mate. In 2014, Bud purchased a home in Tarpon Springs, Florida and enjoyed playing cards and several fishing trips with his many friends. Bud is survived by his son Daryl S. Stewart and his wife Kandy Talbot Stewart of Massena, NY; his daughter Kimberly K. Stewart of Liverpool, NY. Four grandchildren, Meghan Stewart of Falls Church, VA; Thomas Vielhauer, Liverpool, NY; Brett Stewart of Massena, NY; Sierra Vielhauer of Buffalo, NY; and a great-grandson Levi Stewart James Vielhauer of Liverpool, NY. Also surviving is Bud’s sister Donna Eamon and Doug Eamon of Venice Florida along with several nieces and nephews.