Final goodbyes through car windows at Canton’s St. Mary’s

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a sea of cars in Canton Thursday to celebrate students at St. Mary’s Catholic School -- all broadcast through the radio.
It's what the school had to do to even have an end-of-year ceremony in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
But that's not the only reason why this year is different.
St. Mary's Catholic School will be closing after 90 years.
It was a bittersweet day for second grader Gianna Alguire, who described how she's feeling: "happy and sad."
Her mom, Erin Alguire, is an art teacher at St. Mary's and a former student.
“I think it made me who I am, gave me a lot of self-esteem,” she said. “I made the best of friends here who I’m still friends with to this day.”
Gianna says she didn't think a ceremony would be possible after COVID-19 started shutting the state down.
“I thought we would be on, like, Zoom to do it,” she said.
But St. Mary's interim principal Michele Lallier says faculty were able to put everything together in about a week.
“It just shows how we work as a team, even under extreme conditions,” she said, “and, when things aren’t easy, and you can’t necessarily meet face to face, we could still pull this all together.”
When the ceremony ended, students had a chance to see their teachers when they drove through and exited.
"We thought it was important that all students got to see all the teachers today and vice versa," Lallier said.
For some students, the ceremony is seen as a goodbye.
“It’s probably like a ‘bye to all my friends, and I’ll see you later in life,” fifth grader Nicole White said.
Even though the sun is setting on St. Mary's Catholic School, Lallier says it will live on in the memory of its students.
“As you grow older, you will remember your time here, even as an adult,” she said.
