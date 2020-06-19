First day of Summer and it will feel like it

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another hot and humid day is in store for tomorrow with it being the first day of Summer.
A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible over the weekend as more moisture works into the area thanks to low pressure system to the South of New York.
Heading into next week temperatures will stay above average, but some much needed rain will be seen throughout the week. I don’t expect any day to be a wash washout or a large amount of rain by any means, but it will be enough to water the grass and farms.
