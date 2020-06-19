Hundreds show up at JCC to receive free food

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Enough food to feed 1,000 people was given away Friday at Jefferson Community College.
JCC teamed up with the Food Bank of Central New York through the "Nourish New York" program, which distributes state-made dairy and produce to those in need.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there was a consistent stream of cars coming through the drive-by pickup.
"We've seen an 80 percent increase in the people utilizing our services in our 11 county service area; so the need is still great and were going to continue to help fill that need," said Karen Belcher, interim executive director of the Food Bank of Central New York.
I think from this event it just goes to show how many people are in need of some additional help and anything that we can do as the local community college to help in that and to assist in that, we're more than willing to do," said James Ambrose, JCC dean of enrollment.
The Food Bank of Central New York estimates it’ll continue to do these giveaways for another year to meet the need of people hit by the pandemic fallout.
