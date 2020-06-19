Impossible Dream Thrift Store reopens after 3 months

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Impossible Dream Thrift Store welcomed back customers Friday.
It’s the first time in three months the Watertown thrift store has been able to open its doors. That’s according to Urban Mission Executive Director Dawn Cole.
The organization runs the store.
Cole says a limited number of shoppers are allowed inside and various COVID-19 restrictions are in place like sanitizing of surfaces and social distancing.
Cole says while shoppers can pick items out, the thrift store can't take in any new donations right now.
"The community has been so generous to us prior to the pandemic that we have a huge backlog of donations. So, we're working through those donations now, to sell that merchandise to make room for incoming donations," she said.
According to Cole, the thrift store will reopen in three stages and they won’t be accepting donations until the final one, which Cole says will come later this summer.
