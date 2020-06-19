DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jack A. Wagar, 84 of Dexter passed away Thursday morning at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown.
Jack was born October 16, 1935 in Watertown the son of William and Myrtle Cook Wagar. He graduated from Dexter High School. Following High School he served in the US NAVY for 2 years.
Jack married Marguerite Hall on June 8, 1957 on Pillar Point. She passed away in 2006.
Jack worked as a crane operator and snowplow operator for Conrail Railroad Co. of Watertown for 35 years. He was a member of Dexter and Brownville American Legions.
He is survived by two daughters; Debra Wagar of Pierrepoint Manor and Cathy Wagar of Watertown, sons are John Wagar (Jennifer) of Watertown, Steven Wagar of Lacona, and Michael Wagar of Dexter. He has numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, a son Dale and brothers Percy Wagar, Leslie Wagar and sisters Rena Gracey and Iva Chamberlain.
Per his request he will be cremated and a graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Dexter Cemetery at 11:00 am. Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com. Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter is in charge of arrangements.
