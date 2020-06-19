Juanita A. Senecal, 76, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Juanita A. Senecal, 76, passed away Thursday, June 18th at the Adirondack Medical Center, Lake Placid.
She was born July 4, 1943 in Alexandria Bay, daughter of Alfred and Dorothy Lancto Plantz. She graduated from Alexandria Central High School. She married Loyal “Chip” Senecal on October 10, 1964. Mr. Senecal passed away on January 6, 2005.
Juanita worked for many years as dock manager at Bonnie Castle Yacht Basin.
She enjoyed baking, knitting and loved the St. Lawrence River.
She is survived by two daughters, Dorothy (Randy) Sowder, Salem, VA and Percilla Senecal, Alexandria Bay. Two grandchildren, Evan and Madison Sowder also survive. Her son Douglas and two brothers, Vernon and Lyle Plantz predeceased her.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24th at 11am at Barnes Settlement Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
