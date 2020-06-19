Judith A. Nezezon, 76, of Massena

Judith A. Nezezon was born on September 10, 1943 in Babylon, Long Island, New York. She was the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Oberholser) Hoernell. Judith married Richard M. Nezezon on July 26, 1969 in Baltimore Maryland. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. Judith loved her children and grandchildren. She was always right there to help others, especially those in need.