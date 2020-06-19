MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Judith A. Nezezon, 76, of Massena will be held at a date to be announced at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Mrs. Nezezon died on June 17, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Judith A. Nezezon was born on September 10, 1943 in Babylon, Long Island, New York. She was the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Oberholser) Hoernell. Judith married Richard M. Nezezon on July 26, 1969 in Baltimore Maryland. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. Judith loved her children and grandchildren. She was always right there to help others, especially those in need.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard M. Nezezon and her four sons; RIchard Nezezon and his wife Kari of Massena, Peter Nezezon and his wife Brenda of Massena, Paul Nezezon and his wife Jordan of Brasher Falls and James Nezezon of Massena. She is survived by her grandchildren; Mallory and Zoe Nezezon and Adam and Hayden Nezezon. Her brother Bob Hoernell and nephew Jason Hoernell also survive her.
Donations in Judith's memory may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 71 Bayley Road Massena, NY 13662.
