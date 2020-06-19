Lake Ontario water levels: the upside and the downside

TOWN OF HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to water levels on Lake Ontario this year, there’s an upside and a downside. Levels are down, but they’re still higher than average.
RoseMary Felio's town of Henderson home is right on Lake Ontario.
She says her property has had its fair share of damage from flooding in 2017 and 2019.
Felio says this year's water levels have been better, but not perfect.
"This year they're lower. We've been very lucky with the rainfall and nature. But, they're still at flood level," she said.
And Felio says when conditions are right, water still makes its way onto her property.
"If we get a southwest wind, we can have waves 20 to 26 feet high. And that's when we get the flooding," she said.
Tom Brown of the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board says water levels this June have been around eight inches higher than average.
"Certainly well below the record high back in 2019," he said.
Brown says waters on the upper Great Lakes flowing into Lake Ontario are higher than average too.
And the river board is taking measures to maintain levels locally.
"We've continued discharging flows at the maximum level that would be permissible for safe navigation," said Brown.
Felio says, despite the lower water levels this year, she worries if there's more rain to finish out the year, 2021 could be just as bad as 2017 and 2019.
"If we have a wet summer or wet fall, it could all come back," she said.
Whether or not that's true in the immediate future, the new reality is Brown says he expects flooding on Lake Ontario to return.
"The only measure that seems to be helpful here would be to move forward with shoreline resiliency measures to really better fortify the lake shores against subsequent high water events," he said.
Brown says building floating docks and structures like break walls are some examples of shoreline resiliency measures.
