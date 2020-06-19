Mel's Sports History: "the" Tommy John

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a time Mel would go to cover a Watertown Cyclones baseball game and sitting in the bleachers would be Tommy John.
Yes, THAT Tommy John -- the elbow surgery Tommy John. In this history lesson, we go back to the first time Tommy John was in Watertown for a sports dinner -- 2006 was the year.
A little sidebar: Tommy would meet a woman named Cheryl Beecher Zeldin that night. They became close and Tommy ended up moving to Watertown for a few years. They now live in Palm Springs, California.
That will be another story for another time, but in the video you can watch Mel’s coverage of that sports dinner 14 years ago.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.