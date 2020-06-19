New Classical Music Inspired by the Pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Library of Congress Commissions 10 Pairs of Composers and Performers for the Series
In the mid-14th century Giovanni Boccaccio (1313-1375) wrote the Decameron, a collection of 100 stories shared between a group of 10 acquaintances who had removed themselves from society during the darkest period of a plague. Drawing on Boccaccio’s example of an early artistic response to an outbreak, Library of Congress commissioned 10 pairs of composers and performers to write and perform brief solo works to be premiered online over the course of 10 weekdays in June. The schedule continued through June 26.
All performances will remain available after their premieres.
Remaining Live Performances
Friday, June 19, 2020, 8pm Erin Lesser (flute) of the Wet Ink Ensemble and Erin Rogers (composer)
Monday, June 22, 2020, 8pm Charlton Lee (viola) of the Del Sol String Quartet and Luciano Chessa (composer)
Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 8pm Daniel Pesca (piano) of the Grossman Ensemble and Aaron Travers (composer)
Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 8pm Mariel Roberts (cello) of the Wet Ink Ensemble and Ashkan Behzadi (composer)
Thursday, June 25, 2020, 8pm Jannina Norpoth (violin) of PUBLIQuartet and Niloufar Nourbakhsh (composer)
Friday, June 26, 2020, 8pm Nathalie Joachim (flute) and Allison Loggins-Hull (composer), both of Flutronix
Previous Concerts you can still watch
Monday, June 15, 2020, 8pm Jeremy Jordan (piano) and Damien Sneed (composer) -
Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 8pm Andrew Nogal (oboe) of the Grossman Ensemble and Richard Drehoff, Jr. (composer)
Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 8pm Kathryn Bates (cello) of the Del Sol String Quartet and Miya Masaoka (composer)
Thursday, June 18, 2020, 8pm Jenny Lin (piano) and Cliff Eidelman (composer)
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.