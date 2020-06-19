New Classical Music Inspired by the Pandemic

In the mid-14th century Giovanni Boccaccio (1313-1375) wrote the Decameron, a collection of 100 stories shared between a group of 10 acquaintances who had removed themselves from society during the darkest period of a plague. Drawing on Boccaccio’s example of an early artistic response to an outbreak, Library of Congress commissioned 10 pairs of composers and performers to write and perform brief solo works to be premiered online over the course of 10 weekdays in June. The schedule continued through June 26.