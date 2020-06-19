No new COVID-19 cases in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
St. Lawrence’s total remains at 215.
No one is hospitalized and 210 people have been released from isolation.
To date, 15,125 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
Jefferson County’s total number of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus stands at 83.
Officials said no one is hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 75 have recovered from the virus.
There are 32 people in precautionary quarantine, 46 in mandatory quarantine and 8 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 6,852 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
