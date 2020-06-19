NY bars face fines, loss of liquor license under new executive order

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York businesses that sell alcohol are used to keeping a watchful eye on patrons, but now they have to keep an eye on patrons who are as far away as 100 feet outside their door.
It’s due to Governor Cuomo’s new executive order that could have some businesses losing their liquor licenses.
Colesante's Bar in Watertown has been around since Prohibition.
Owner George Colesante says they've seen their fair share of changes with Alcoholic Beverage Control rules over the years.
"You can't go against the ABC Board. My father gave me that advice 50 years ago - 'George, don't fight them, plead guilty, and do what they say, whether you're guilty or not,'" he said.
Colesante's now has another liquor law to abide by as Governor Cuomo puts a new executive order into effect. It says businesses that sell alcohol will now be held responsible for ensuring customers follow social distancing, even when they're not on business property.
Businesses have to keep an eye on patrons within 100 feet of their property or risk up to $10,000 in fines and losing their liquor license permanently.
This order comes in response to complaints that customers were getting alcohol to-go, then lingering around businesses to drink and congregate unsafely.
At Pearl Street Pub in Watertown, that 100 foot radius would mean the bar is technically responsible for the happenings at homes across the street.
"They sit there and call us non-essential for three months, now they expect us to watch the whole neighborhood? I don't know what to make of that," said Jeff Graham, Pearl Street Pub owner.
Bar owners say the new rule is silly and the state should just trust that businesses are doing the right thing.
Bartenders at the Pearl Street Pub say they don't have problems with guests breaking rules on or off of their property.
"We've had so many people coming here for so long that they respect Jeff and they respect our bar and they respect our rules," said Summer Reda, Pearl Street Pub bartender.
But the idea of being fined for others' actions doesn't sit well with some.
"It's wrong for them to punish the bar for something that's happening outside their facility," said
Scott Smith, bar patron.
"I believe the customer alone should be the one getting fined. They need to be personally responsible for their own actions. Don't fine the bar for other people's actions," said Bill Mullaney, First Round employee.
Bar owners say they think the new law is meant to target downstate issues, but they’ll continue to do their best to keep their businesses and customers in compliance with the rules.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.