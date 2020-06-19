Pickup truck strikes man on bike, leaves him critically injured

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 71 year old Syracuse man is in critical condition after his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck driven by a Dexter man.
State police said Willard Moulton suffered a severe head injury in the crash, which happened Thursday afternoon on Route 12E in the town of Cape Vincent.
According to police, 37 year old Patrick Amell of Dexter struck Moulton as they both traveled westbound.
Police said the pickup truck's passenger side mirror struck Moulton, causing him to be ejected from his bike and striking his head.
Troopers said Moulton was conscious and alert upon their arrival.
He was rushed to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown and later transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he’s listed in critical condition.
