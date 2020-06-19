Pistol permits at center of St. Lawrence County judge primary

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Pistol permits have taken front and center in the St. Lawrence County judge race.
“I was not going to be able to get a concealed carry permit without severe restrictions. And there’s not a giant use for a pistol if you can’t carry that pistol,” said Greg Storie, primary candidate for St. Lawrence County judge.
Those type of handgun restrictions have become a key issue in the race for county judge. But now Storie’s opponent, Nicole Duve, is disavowing those types of restrictions.
“The temporary judge who’s doing those pistol permits now has a system in place that allows people to apply to have their restrictions lifted. And I can tell you that I support the continuation of that policy,” said Duve.
The restrictions were imposed for years by former county judge Jerome Richards. He retired last year. Duve, who was Richard’s law clerk, said she has a concealed carry pistol license herself.
“I went through the process and I was granted that privilege. And so I know and understand,” she said.
Storie and others have feared Duve, if elected, would take the county back to Judge Richard’s system, where handguns could only be carried for outdoor sports.
Even though Duve says that won’t be the case, Storie believes it could be.
“My opponent is a registered Democrat who worked for the former judge during the time pistol permits were heavily restricted,” he said.
Though Duve is a Democrat, she is challenging Storie on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines in the primary.
She has already wrapped up a spot on the Democratic line for the fall election.
Of course, this is an election year like no other with COVID-19. Thousands of people have already voted in the primary by absentee ballot.
In-person early voting can be done now at the county’s Human Services Building. There will also be in-person voting in each town and Ogdensburg on primary day Tuesday.
