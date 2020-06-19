Robert J. Mattimore, 82, of Croghan

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert J. Mattimore, 82, of State Route 812, passed away Thursday night, June 18, 2020 at his home, under the loving care of his family.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan, with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Catholic Church Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 38, Croghan, NY 13327.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Arletha; five sons and their spouses, Richard and Janine Mattimore of Croghan; Donald Mattimore and his companion, Nancy Catalina of Croghan; Gary and Cassidy Mattimore of Potsdam; David Mattimore and Brandi Lawson of Syracuse; Terry and Amanda Mattimore of Croghan; 12 grandchildren; a great-grandson; two siblings, Jean Brownell of Croghan; Thomas and Joyce Mattimore of North Syracuse; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a sister, Mary McNeil and three brothers, Raymond, William and Donald Mattimore.
Robert was born on August 28, 1937 in Lowville, a son of the late Francis R. and Iva M. McIntosh Mattimore. He graduated from Father Leo Memorial School in 1956. Bob worked at the A & P Store in Croghan while in school and after, from 1953-1958. He then worked for the Croghan Meat Market from 1958 until he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960. He served in Germany as a morse code radio operator. After his service, he worked again for the Croghan Meat Market until 1999, and then worked for Eddie’s Meat Market, Indian River for 2 years, retiring in 2001.
Bob was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan. He was a member of Beaver River Memorial Post 1663, Croghan American Legion, where he was active with the firing squad, and was past commander. He was a past member and Second Degree Knight with Croghan Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed helping his son with the deer farm. Together with his wife, he enjoyed wintering in Lake Placid, Florida. Bob also enjoyed going to camp, hunting & being outdoors, cutting wood and spending time with his grandchildren. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
