Robert J. Mattimore, 82, of Croghan

Robert was born on August 28, 1937 in Lowville, a son of the late Francis R. and Iva M. McIntosh Mattimore. He graduated from Father Leo Memorial School in 1956. Bob worked at the A & P Store in Croghan while in school and after, from 1953-1958. He then worked for the Croghan Meat Market from 1958 until he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960. He served in Germany as a morse code radio operator. After his service, he worked again for the Croghan Meat Market until 1999, and then worked for Eddie’s Meat Market, Indian River for 2 years, retiring in 2001.