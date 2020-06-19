Sex offender allegedly fails to report address

PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Port Leyden man who is a registered sex offender is accused of failing to verify his address.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 41 year old Joseph Mcnally – a level three sex offender – allegedly failed to report to the jail within a 90-day period to verify his information.
Deputies say he skipped the last two 90-day verifications.
Mcnally was charged Thursday with sex offender registry violation, second offense, a felony. He had been convicted of the same offense in 2009.
Mcnally was arraigned in Lewis County Court and released on his own recognizance.
He was convicted in 2005 of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse involving a 6 year old girl and an 11 year old boy.
