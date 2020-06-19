Sunny, hot & humid weather continues

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday was off to a warm and muggy start and the day will only get warmer and muggier.
There’s a very small chance of passing showers in the afternoon, but the day should largely be clear and sunny.
Highs will be in the mid-80s.
It stays warm and muggy overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.
Summer begins Saturday evening and Sunday, Fathers’ Day, will be its first full day.
It will be sunny Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid-80s both days. There’s a very small chance of scattered showers each afternoon.
There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Monday and Tuesday, a 40 percent chance on Wednesday, and a 30 percent chance on Thursday.
Highs will be in the low to mid-80s Monday and Tuesday and in the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.
