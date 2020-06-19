Watertown’s Ives Hill golf course will not open this summer

The City has been subsidizing the WGC through well below market rents, below market taxes and free use of properties for many years to the disadvantage of IHCC and the City taxpayers. It is my very strong opinion that if the City wasn’t subsidizing the WGC, the WGC would have been out of business a long time ago. The City has even been vigorously defending the lawsuit at a great cost and expense to the taxpayers for the benefit of the WGC. The City didn’t have to spend the amount of funds it has on the defense. The City could’ have simply just had the WGC defend the action and pay for the legal defense with its’ own funds. This was an example of their blatant disregard for fairness.